Overview of Dr. Francine Vagotis, MD

Dr. Francine Vagotis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Vagotis works at Vagotis Cosmetic Surgery & Skin Center, Grand Rapids, MI in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

