Dr. Francine Vagotis, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.0 (54)
Map Pin Small Grand Rapids, MI
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Francine Vagotis, MD

Dr. Francine Vagotis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with University of Michigan Health - West.

Dr. Vagotis works at Vagotis Cosmetic Surgery & Skin Center, Grand Rapids, MI in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Vagotis' Office Locations

    Vagotis Cosmetic Surgery & Skin Center
    4940 Cascade Rd SE Ste 130, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 285-6400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Michigan Health - West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Gigantomastia
Large Breasts
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Gigantomastia
Large Breasts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Oct 13, 2021
    Dr Vagotis did my breast augmentation in August and I could not be more satisfied with the results and the experience with her and entire staff. The office is chic and clean. The staff is caring, informative, through and quick. Dr Vagotis has been doing these surgeries for decades and the results of her work prove extensive, successful experience. she was able to get me in for surgery 3 weeks after my consultation with I appreciated since my situation did not allow me to be on a months long wait list. My after care instructions were very clear and my healing process was quick and unproblematic since her surgery performance was so smooth. I would recommend Vagotis to family and friends looking for any type of enhancements. I am very grateful for my experience from start to finish (3 months post op).
    — Oct 13, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Francine Vagotis, MD
    About Dr. Francine Vagotis, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114103314
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Connell Cosmetic
    Residency
    • Blodgett Hosp
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
    Undergraduate School
    • Muskingum College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Francine Vagotis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vagotis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vagotis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vagotis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vagotis works at Vagotis Cosmetic Surgery & Skin Center, Grand Rapids, MI in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Vagotis’s profile.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Vagotis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vagotis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vagotis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vagotis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

