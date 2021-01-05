Dr. Francis Akom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Akom, MD
Overview of Dr. Francis Akom, MD
Dr. Francis Akom, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ghana and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital.
Dr. Akom's Office Locations
Ravenel Obgyn1370 Remount Rd Ste D, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 566-1200
Roper St. Francis Hospital-berkeley100 Callen Blvd, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions (843) 566-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best, hands down !! When he retires I will be so upset !! It’s so hard to find a good , caring doctor! He listens to your concerns & makes sure your don’t worried about anything during your pregnancy or delivery!!
About Dr. Francis Akom, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1790761385
Education & Certifications
- Harlem Hospital Center
- University Of Ghana
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Akom. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akom.
