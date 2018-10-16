Dr. Francis Amede, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amede is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Amede, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Francis Amede, MD
Dr. Francis Amede, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Amede works at
Dr. Amede's Office Locations
-
1
Elijah Medical Clinic1213 Hermann Dr Ste 730, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (832) 281-7760
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amede?
Dr. Amede provides excellent care while explaining every step on your path to recovery.
About Dr. Francis Amede, MD
- Nephrology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1528092723
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amede has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amede accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amede has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amede works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Amede. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amede.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amede, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amede appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.