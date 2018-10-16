Overview of Dr. Francis Amede, MD

Dr. Francis Amede, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Amede works at Elijah Medical Clinic in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.