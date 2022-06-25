Dr. Armendariz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Francis Armendariz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Francis Armendariz, MD
Dr. Francis Armendariz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Armendariz works at
Dr. Armendariz's Office Locations
Great Plains Surgical Clinicinc5404 SW Lee Blvd, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 355-5242Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Clifford A. Kary Ph.d. P.c.813 SW B Ave Ste C, Lawton, OK 73501 Directions (580) 248-3900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best psychiatrist that I have ever Met in my entire life! Now I’m just waiting till he takes Medicaid again, so that I can go back to to see a Doctor that sincerely cares about his patients!
About Dr. Francis Armendariz, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
