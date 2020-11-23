See All Plastic Surgeons in Saint Petersburg, FL
Dr. Francis Beninger, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Francis Beninger, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (8)
Map Pin Small Saint Petersburg, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Francis Beninger, MD

Dr. Francis Beninger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. 

Dr. Beninger works at Ajg Aesthetics Plc in Saint Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Olivia Ho, MD
Dr. Olivia Ho, MD
3.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. James Waldorf, MD
Dr. James Waldorf, MD
4.1 (9)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Beninger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ajg Aesthetics Plc
    1116 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 895-1515

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Augmentation
Breast Reconstruction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Breast Augmentation
Breast Reconstruction
Skin and Tissue Reduction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Beninger?

Nov 23, 2020
The entire procedure was easy, comfortable and met with confidence in all area's. From the introduction of the Institute the support of the staff and most of all the professionalism of Dr Beninger. All my questions were met with complete & thorough explanations, kindness was generated with total respect. Great experience.
Cynthia P. — Nov 23, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Francis Beninger, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Francis Beninger, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Beninger to family and friends

Dr. Beninger's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Beninger

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Francis Beninger, MD.

About Dr. Francis Beninger, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1073068227
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Francis Beninger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beninger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Beninger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Beninger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Beninger works at Ajg Aesthetics Plc in Saint Petersburg, FL. View the full address on Dr. Beninger’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Beninger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beninger.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beninger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beninger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Francis Beninger, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.