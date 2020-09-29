Dr. Francis Benz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Benz, MD
Overview of Dr. Francis Benz, MD
Dr. Francis Benz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Dr. Benz works at
Dr. Benz's Office Locations
Carolina Rheumatology & Neurology Associates8220 Nigels Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 692-0968
Carolina Rheumatology and Neurology Associates PC4835 Highway 17, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 357-1021
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr Benz for memory . In the process of examining me. He found tightness in my neck and shoulders. I explained to him that I had had whiplash a few years ago that went untreated. He ordered a MRI And sent me to Benchmark PT for treatment of dry needle and PT. I had gone to 4 different neurologist and he was only one who got me the right treatment. My headaches are mostly gone and my memory is coming back. I also did sleep study. But refused to wear anything while I sleep. I have trouble sleeping and he was ok with my decision. If I die in my sleep...I have had a great life and God has decided he wants me.
About Dr. Francis Benz, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1285680397
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benz works at
Dr. Benz has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Benz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benz.
