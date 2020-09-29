Overview of Dr. Francis Benz, MD

Dr. Francis Benz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC.



Dr. Benz works at Carolina Rheumatology & Neurology Associates in Myrtle Beach, SC with other offices in Murrells Inlet, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.