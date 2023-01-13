Dr. Francis Buckley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buckley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Buckley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas.
The University of Texas at Austin1601 Trinity St Ste 9901S, Austin, TX 78712 Directions (844) 442-8784
- Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
He explains everything in a very understandable way even including including pictures! He has had personal experience with reflux and failed esophageal valves , so he truly understands these problems. He takes all the time you might need before ,during and after surgery. All my questions were addressed. Dr Buckley is very compassionate and I would definitely have him treat me again if needed, but I believe he has fully taken care of my medical issues. One is always welcome to get back in touch if necessary. The follow up is outstanding! He was always on time for appointments as well. I couldn’t recommend a surgeon higher than Dr Buckley!! I would give 10 stars !
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, German
- 1104816008
- Baylor College Med/Affl Hospital
- Baylor Coll Med
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Buckley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buckley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buckley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buckley speaks German.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Buckley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buckley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buckley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buckley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.