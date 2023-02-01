Dr. Francis Buckman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buckman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Buckman, MD
Dr. Francis Buckman, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA.
Ear Nose and Throat and Facial Plastic Surgery Center of Frederick1708 Fall Hill Ave Ste 100, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 371-1226
- 2 282 Choptank Rd, Stafford, VA 22556 Directions (540) 371-1226
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
He was very informative and nice . Explained procedure very well.
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Buckman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buckman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buckman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Buckman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buckman.
