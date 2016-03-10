Overview

Dr. Francis Caban, MD is a Dermatologist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.



Dr. Caban works at Caban Skin Institute in Brandon, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Ringworm and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.