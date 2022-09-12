Dr. Francis Camillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Camillo, MD
Dr. Francis Camillo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Camillo's Office Locations
Gipson Specialty Center Pllc6005 Park Ave Ste 400, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 767-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Although the MRI didn't show much, Dr. Camillo was able to find the herniated, thoracic disc that had been causing me increasing, excruciating pain, over the past three months. Once I awoke from surgery, ALL THE PAIN WAS GONE! I don't want to live my life chasing pills every few hours; thus, surgery was the best option for me.
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Camillo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Camillo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Camillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Camillo has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Camillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Camillo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camillo.
