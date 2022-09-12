Overview of Dr. Francis Camillo, MD

Dr. Francis Camillo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Camillo works at Spine Specialty Center in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.