Dr. Francis Cardinale, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Women's And Children's Hospital.



Dr. Cardinale works at Acadiana Women's Health Group in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.