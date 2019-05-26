Dr. Francis Cardinale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cardinale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Cardinale, MD
Overview of Dr. Francis Cardinale, MD
Dr. Francis Cardinale, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Women's And Children's Hospital.
Dr. Cardinale works at
Dr. Cardinale's Office Locations
Acadiana Womens Health Group Pmc4640 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 984-1050
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
- Women's And Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cardinale has been my physician for 20 plus years, and He is such an Awesome Physician. He keeps himself updated with the lastest health care information. I am happy that someone referred me to him years ago when I moved here. Staff members are so polite and helpful.
About Dr. Francis Cardinale, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1104826627
Education & Certifications
- Lsu-Charity Hosp
- Charity Hosp
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Louisiana State University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cardinale has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cardinale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cardinale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cardinale has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cardinale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Cardinale. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cardinale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cardinale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cardinale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.