Overview of Dr. Francis Casper, MD

Dr. Francis Casper, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Grayslake, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Casper works at Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists Of Illinois in Grayslake, IL with other offices in Highland Park, IL, Libertyville, IL, Skokie, IL, Park Ridge, IL, Glenview, IL, Hoffman Estates, IL and Niles, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Malignant Otitis Externa along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.