Dr. Francis Casper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Francis Casper, MD
Dr. Francis Casper, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Grayslake, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Casper's Office Locations
Grayslake Office1475 E Belvidere Rd, Grayslake, IL 60030 Directions (847) 674-5585Tuesday2:00am - 5:00pmFriday2:00pm - 5:00pm
Highland Park Office767 Park Ave W Ste B300, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 674-5585Tuesday2:00pm - 5:00pmThursday2:00pm - 5:00pmFriday2:00pm - 5:00pm
Libertyville Office1900 Hollister Dr, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 674-5585Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Skokie Office4905 Old Orchard Ctr, Skokie, IL 60077 Directions (847) 674-5585Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Park Ridge Office1675 Dempster St Fl 3, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 674-5585Monday1:00pm - 4:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 4:00pm
Ear, Nose & Throat Specialist of Illinois2150 Pfingsten Rd Ste 2260, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 674-5585Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ear, Nose & Throat Specialists of Illinois2500 W Higgins Rd Ste 1150, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 674-5585Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Niles8780 W Golf Rd, Niles, IL 60714 Directions (847) 266-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
To treat my left ear” fluid discharge and infection.
About Dr. Francis Casper, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English, Polish and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- University of Illinois Urbana Champaign
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Casper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Casper has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Malignant Otitis Externa, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Casper speaks Polish and Spanish.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Casper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casper.
