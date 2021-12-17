See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Irvine, CA
Dr. Francis Chang, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.6 (18)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Francis Chang, MD

Dr. Francis Chang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Chang works at Obstetrics & Gynecology in Irvine, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chang's Office Locations

    James T. Yang, M.D., F.A.C.O.G
    3500 Barranca Pkwy Ste 230, Irvine, CA 92606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 753-7999
    Avida Women's Health Care
    801 S Flower St Ste 204, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 784-7717

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Breech Position
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Breech Position

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 17, 2021
    Dr. Chang is a very kind, gentle, respectful physician, but it is clear that his specialty is obstetrics. His waiting room is full of pregnant Chinese women, and as a woman experiencing symptoms of menopause, I'm looking for someone with a little more experience managing that, so I'll be switching to Linda Chung, MD.
    in my 50s — Dec 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Francis Chang, MD
    About Dr. Francis Chang, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215128087
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Harbor-UCLA
    Residency
    Internship
    • Harbor-UCLA MC
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Francis Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

