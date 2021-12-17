Dr. Francis Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Chang, MD
Overview of Dr. Francis Chang, MD
Dr. Francis Chang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Chang's Office Locations
James T. Yang, M.D., F.A.C.O.G3500 Barranca Pkwy Ste 230, Irvine, CA 92606 Directions (949) 753-7999
Avida Women's Health Care801 S Flower St Ste 204, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 784-7717
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chang is a very kind, gentle, respectful physician, but it is clear that his specialty is obstetrics. His waiting room is full of pregnant Chinese women, and as a woman experiencing symptoms of menopause, I'm looking for someone with a little more experience managing that, so I'll be switching to Linda Chung, MD.
About Dr. Francis Chang, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Harbor-UCLA
- Harbor-UCLA MC
- David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
- Harvard
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang speaks Chinese and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
