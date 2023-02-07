Dr. Francis Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Clark, MD
Overview of Dr. Francis Clark, MD
Dr. Francis Clark, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital, Doylestown Hospital, Phoenixville Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Clark works at
Dr. Clark's Office Locations
-
1
Abington1245 Highland Ave Ste 503, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
-
2
Ophthalmology Physicians & Surgeons, PC1179 Dekalb Pike, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Directions
-
3
Hatboro331 N YORK RD, Hatboro, PA 19040 Directions
-
4
Levittown1609 Woodbourne Rd, Levittown, PA 19057 Directions
-
5
Wyndmoor8200 Flourtown Ave Ste 15, Wyndmoor, PA 19038 Directions
-
6
Ophthalmology Physicians and Surgeons1085 S Broad St # F, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions
-
7
Ophthalmology Physicians/Sgns909 Sumneytown Pike Ste 201, Spring House, PA 19477 Directions
-
8
Ophthalmology Physicians and Surgeons, PC1140 Welsh Rd Ste 220, North Wales, PA 19454 Directions
-
9
Wills Surgery Center401 York Rd, Warminster, PA 18974 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clark?
I would want to officially thank Dr. Francis Clark and his incredible staff! From the initial appointment until the actual surgery, I received excellent care. Everyone in the office was incredibly kind and experienced with the procedure. My inquiries and worries were all treated with the utmost consideration. The surgery I had to fix my droopy eyelids has made me quite happy. I feel and look fantastic. My self-assurance has increased, and I will always be appreciative that Dr. Clark was recommended to me. Look no further if you want a surgeon who will improve your appearance and cares about you. Debbie M. Doylestown, Pa.
About Dr. Francis Clark, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1043202930
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
- Mercy Catholic Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Doylestown Hospital
- Phoenixville Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark works at
Dr. Clark has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
1066 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.