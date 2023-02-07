See All Ophthalmologists in Abington, PA
Dr. Francis Clark, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (1066)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Francis Clark, MD

Dr. Francis Clark, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital, Doylestown Hospital, Phoenixville Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Clark works at Ophthalmology Physicians & Sgns in Abington, PA with other offices in Blue Bell, PA, Hatboro, PA, Levittown, PA, Wyndmoor, PA, Lansdale, PA, Spring House, PA, North Wales, PA and Warminster, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Clark's Office Locations

    Abington
    1245 Highland Ave Ste 503, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Ophthalmology Physicians & Surgeons, PC
    1179 Dekalb Pike, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Hatboro
    331 N YORK RD, Hatboro, PA 19040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Levittown
    1609 Woodbourne Rd, Levittown, PA 19057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Wyndmoor
    8200 Flourtown Ave Ste 15, Wyndmoor, PA 19038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Ophthalmology Physicians and Surgeons
    1085 S Broad St # F, Lansdale, PA 19446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Ophthalmology Physicians/Sgns
    909 Sumneytown Pike Ste 201, Spring House, PA 19477 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Ophthalmology Physicians and Surgeons, PC
    1140 Welsh Rd Ste 220, North Wales, PA 19454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Wills Surgery Center
    401 York Rd, Warminster, PA 18974 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Eye Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Eye Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid

Treatment frequency



Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PA Insurance Services
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1066 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1066)
    5 Star
    (1048)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 07, 2023
    I would want to officially thank Dr. Francis Clark and his incredible staff! From the initial appointment until the actual surgery, I received excellent care. Everyone in the office was incredibly kind and experienced with the procedure. My inquiries and worries were all treated with the utmost consideration. The surgery I had to fix my droopy eyelids has made me quite happy. I feel and look fantastic. My self-assurance has increased, and I will always be appreciative that Dr. Clark was recommended to me. Look no further if you want a surgeon who will improve your appearance and cares about you. Debbie M.  Doylestown, Pa.
    Deb M. — Feb 07, 2023
    About Dr. Francis Clark, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1043202930
    Education & Certifications

    • Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
    • Mercy Catholic Medical Center
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital
    • Doylestown Hospital
    • Phoenixville Hospital
    • St. Mary Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Francis Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clark has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clark works at Ophthalmology Physicians & Sgns in Abington, PA with other offices in Blue Bell, PA, Hatboro, PA, Levittown, PA, Wyndmoor, PA, Lansdale, PA, Spring House, PA, North Wales, PA and Warminster, PA. View the full addresses on Dr. Clark’s profile.

    Dr. Clark has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    1066 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

