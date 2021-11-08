Overview of Dr. Francis Clark, DPM

Dr. Francis Clark, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CCPM and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Clark works at Foot & Ankle Institute in West Jordan, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.