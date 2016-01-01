Dr. Colizzo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Francis Colizzo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Francis Colizzo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and Salem Hospital.
Dr. Colizzo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Massachusetts General Hospital - Gastroenterology165 Cambridge St Fl 9, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 724-6005
-
2
North Shore Medical Center Lab At Mass General102 Endicott St, Danvers, MA 01923 Directions (617) 726-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Colizzo?
About Dr. Francis Colizzo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1235105701
Education & Certifications
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colizzo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colizzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colizzo works at
Dr. Colizzo has seen patients for Ulcerative Colitis, Intestinal Obstruction and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colizzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Colizzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colizzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colizzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colizzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.