Overview of Dr. Francis Collins Jr, MD

Dr. Francis Collins Jr, MD is a Pulmonologist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.



Dr. Collins Jr works at Pinehurst Medical Clinic Inc in Pinehurst, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.