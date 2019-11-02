Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Francis Collins, MD
Dr. Francis Collins, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital and Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital.
Queen City Medical Group7991 Beechmont Ave Ste A, Cincinnati, OH 45255 Directions (513) 528-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
- Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
He is kind and caring and knowledgeable
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 48 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
