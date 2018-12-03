Dr. Francis Corrigan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corrigan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Corrigan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Francis Corrigan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
Dr. Corrigan works at
1
Solas Health285 Olmsted Blvd Ste 1, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 295-7246
2
Solas Health4308 Ludgate St, Lumberton, NC 28358 Directions (910) 295-7246
3
Solas Health2911 Breezewood Ave, Fayetteville, NC 28303 Directions (910) 295-7246Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pm
4
Solas Health201 Commercial Ct, Sanford, NC 27330 Directions (910) 295-7246
5
Dr. Francis Corrigan, MD204 Ashville Ave Ste 60, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 460-7246
6
Solas Health8001 Creedmoor Rd Ste 107, Raleigh, NC 27613 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Rex Hospital
After several bad experiences at local clinics, I was referred to Solas Pain Management in Pinehurst, NC. Thank God I found this place. I’ve truly received the best pain management of my life. My physician, Dr. Francis Corrigan, is without exception the best pain doctor I have visited. He is clinically expert, caring and compassionate. I am extremely grateful for his care and all the help I receive at Solas. The staff I’ve encountered have been fantastic. I would not hesitate to recommend this c
- Pain Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Harvard Medical School
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Lakenau Hospital, Philadelphia, Pa
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Grinnell College , Iowa
- Addiction Medicine and Anesthesiology
