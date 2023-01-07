Dr. Cuevas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Francis Cuevas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Francis Cuevas, MD
Dr. Francis Cuevas, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Wauwatosa, WI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from U of the East and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Francis Hospital and Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.
Dr. Cuevas works at
Dr. Cuevas' Office Locations
-
1
Ascension SE Wisconsin at Mayfair Road - Cancer Care201 N Mayfair Rd, Wauwatosa, WI 53226 Directions (414) 256-1940
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Francis Hospital
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cuevas?
Dr. Francis Cuevas explains to his patients their medical conditions very well. He listens and makes Professional Medical Treatment Recommendations as the patients progress towards the Curable Goals. He is very Knowledgeable and very Professional in his Medical Career All the Staff that work at the Reiman Cancer Center are very Knowledgeable, very Friendly, very Supportive and Great Professionals at all that they do for all their Patients they all go out of their way to be very Caring and very Polite.
About Dr. Francis Cuevas, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1467413591
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens
- U of the East
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cuevas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cuevas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cuevas works at
Dr. Cuevas has seen patients for Anemia, Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cuevas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cuevas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cuevas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cuevas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cuevas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.