Overview of Dr. Francis Cuevas, MD

Dr. Francis Cuevas, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Wauwatosa, WI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from U of the East and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Francis Hospital and Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.



Dr. Cuevas works at Ascension SE Wisconsin at Mayfair Road - Cancer Care in Wauwatosa, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.