Dr. Francis Daly Jr, MD
Dr. Francis Daly Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Williamsport, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore.
Crossroads Counseling Inc.501 E 3rd St, Williamsport, PA 17701 Directions (570) 323-7535Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
He was very helpful and gave me a lot of info about my illness. Things have been rough and he was nice to me
About Dr. Francis Daly Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- University Of Maryland At Baltimore
Dr. Daly Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daly Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daly Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Daly Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daly Jr.
