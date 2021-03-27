See All Ophthalmologists in Lancaster, MA
Dr. Francis D'Ambrosio, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (18)
Call for new patient details
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Francis D'Ambrosio, MD

Dr. Francis D'Ambrosio, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lancaster, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Athol Memorial Hospital, Emerson Hospital and Heywood Hospital.

Dr. D'Ambrosio works at D'Ambrosio Eye Care in Lancaster, MA with other offices in Gardner, MA, Acton, MA and Athol, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. D'Ambrosio's Office Locations

  1. 1
    D'ambrosio Eye Care Inc.
    479 OLD UNION TPKE, Lancaster, MA 01523 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 537-3900
  2. 2
    D'Ambrosio Eye Care, Inc.
    74 Main St, Gardner, MA 01440 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 632-3930
  3. 3
    D'Ambrosio Eye Care, Inc.
    100 Powdermill Rd Ste 8, Acton, MA 01720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Surgery Center
    95 Mechanic St Ste 2, Gardner, MA 01440 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 632-6674
  5. 5
    Athol Office
    413 Main St, Athol, MA 01331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 537-3900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Athol Memorial Hospital
  • Emerson Hospital
  • Heywood Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Allergic Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bacterial Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bilateral Cataracts Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Flashes Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Capsule Clouding Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon
Wrong Power Intraocular Lens Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Francis D'Ambrosio, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, French, Italian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497789754
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • State University At Buffalo Ny
    Residency
    Internship
    • Steward Carney Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. D'Ambrosio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. D'Ambrosio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. D'Ambrosio has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. D'Ambrosio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Ambrosio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Ambrosio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Ambrosio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Ambrosio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

