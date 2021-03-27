Dr. D'Ambrosio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Francis D'Ambrosio, MD
Overview of Dr. Francis D'Ambrosio, MD
Dr. Francis D'Ambrosio, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lancaster, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Athol Memorial Hospital, Emerson Hospital and Heywood Hospital.
Dr. D'Ambrosio works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. D'Ambrosio's Office Locations
-
1
D'ambrosio Eye Care Inc.479 OLD UNION TPKE, Lancaster, MA 01523 Directions (978) 537-3900
-
2
D'Ambrosio Eye Care, Inc.74 Main St, Gardner, MA 01440 Directions (978) 632-3930
-
3
D'Ambrosio Eye Care, Inc.100 Powdermill Rd Ste 8, Acton, MA 01720 Directions
-
4
Surgery Center95 Mechanic St Ste 2, Gardner, MA 01440 Directions (978) 632-6674
-
5
Athol Office413 Main St, Athol, MA 01331 Directions (978) 537-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Athol Memorial Hospital
- Emerson Hospital
- Heywood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. D'Ambrosio?
Prompt & efficient. Easily diagnosed my dry eyes when other doctors couldn't quite figure it out.
About Dr. Francis D'Ambrosio, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Chinese, French, Italian and Spanish
- 1497789754
Education & Certifications
- State University At Buffalo Ny
- Steward Carney Hospital
- Tufts University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. D'Ambrosio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'Ambrosio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. D'Ambrosio works at
Dr. D'Ambrosio has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. D'Ambrosio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. D'Ambrosio speaks Chinese, French, Italian and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Ambrosio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Ambrosio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Ambrosio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Ambrosio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.