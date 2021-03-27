Overview of Dr. Francis D'Ambrosio, MD

Dr. Francis D'Ambrosio, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lancaster, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Athol Memorial Hospital, Emerson Hospital and Heywood Hospital.



Dr. D'Ambrosio works at D'Ambrosio Eye Care in Lancaster, MA with other offices in Gardner, MA, Acton, MA and Athol, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.