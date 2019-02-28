Overview of Dr. Francis Dayrit, MD

Dr. Francis Dayrit, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and Newberry County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dayrit works at CAROLINA PULMONARY & CRITICAL CARE in West Columbia, SC with other offices in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Emphysema, Sleep Apnea and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.