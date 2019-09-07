Dr. Francis Dipalo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dipalo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Dipalo, DO
Overview of Dr. Francis Dipalo, DO
Dr. Francis Dipalo, DO is a Pulmonologist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Dr. Dipalo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dipalo's Office Locations
-
1
Francis J. Dipalo DO PC200 E Main St Ste 2, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 265-0266
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dipalo?
I was recommended to Dr. DiPalo by another respected Dr. I know. I was hesitant to see him based on the reviews I read on online. I am so glad I did! I found him to be kind, patient and VERY thorough. I was impressed with his level of curiosity to understand what ails me and most important, finding a solution. I'm surprised to see the reviews. It certainly was not my experience. I highly recommend him!!!
About Dr. Francis Dipalo, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1538259965
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dipalo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dipalo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dipalo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dipalo works at
Dr. Dipalo has seen patients for Pneumonia, Low Blood Oxygen Level and Partial Lung Collapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dipalo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Dipalo. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dipalo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dipalo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dipalo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.