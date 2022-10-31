Dr. Francis Downey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Downey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Downey, MD
Overview of Dr. Francis Downey, MD
Dr. Francis Downey, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Dr. Downey works at
Dr. Downey's Office Locations
-
1
Phoenix - GI5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 885-0904Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Downey?
Dr Downey and his team at Mayo Clinic performed Open Heart Surgery on me to replace leaky Aortic Valve on October 20 th 2022. He helped me to understand and choose Biological valve. I am 58 year old, fourth day was discharged from Hospital and fifth day was able to walk about 9000 steps around neighborhood. I am very satisfied and highly recommend Dr Downey and his team.
About Dr. Francis Downey, MD
- Cardiovascular Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1952362006
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Stritch School Med
- Blodgett Meml Mc
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Downey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Downey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Downey using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Downey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Downey works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Downey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Downey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Downey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Downey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.