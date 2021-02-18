See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Fort Wayne, IN
Dr. Francis Esguerra, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (25)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Francis Esguerra, MD

Dr. Francis Esguerra, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital.

Dr. Esguerra works at Womens Health Advantage in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Auburn, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Cervicitis, Ovarian Cysts and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Esguerra's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Surgeons and Physicians LLC
    2518 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 432-4400
  2. 2
    Auburn Office
    1061 Smaltz Way, Auburn, IN 46706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 432-4400
  3. 3
    Parkview office
    11141 Parkview Plaza Dr Ste 325, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 432-4400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dupont Hospital

Cervicitis
Ovarian Cysts
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 18, 2021
    By far the best one in this field. He explains, listens, doesn't rush, and has a great sense of humor. There isn't enough words in any language to explain how he is phenomenal.
    — Feb 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Francis Esguerra, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790949477
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Oakwood Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Butler University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Francis Esguerra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esguerra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Esguerra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Esguerra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Esguerra has seen patients for Cervicitis, Ovarian Cysts and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Esguerra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Esguerra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esguerra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esguerra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esguerra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

