Overview of Dr. Francis Esguerra, MD

Dr. Francis Esguerra, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital.



Dr. Esguerra works at Womens Health Advantage in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Auburn, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Cervicitis, Ovarian Cysts and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.