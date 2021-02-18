Dr. Francis Esguerra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esguerra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Esguerra, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital.
Associated Surgeons and Physicians LLC2518 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 432-4400
Auburn Office1061 Smaltz Way, Auburn, IN 46706 Directions (260) 432-4400
Parkview office11141 Parkview Plaza Dr Ste 325, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 432-4400
- Dupont Hospital
By far the best one in this field. He explains, listens, doesn't rush, and has a great sense of humor. There isn't enough words in any language to explain how he is phenomenal.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Oakwood Hospital
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Butler University
Dr. Esguerra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Esguerra accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Esguerra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Esguerra has seen patients for Cervicitis, Ovarian Cysts and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Esguerra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Esguerra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esguerra.
