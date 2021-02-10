Overview

Dr. Francis Ferrante, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Ferrante works at UCLA Pain Management Center in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Fibromyalgia and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.