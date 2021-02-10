Dr. Francis Ferrante, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferrante is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Ferrante, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Ucla Health Pain Management in Santa Monica1245 16th St Ste 225, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 794-1841
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Very competent, knowledgeable, and trustworthy. He looks you in the eye and gives you a feeling he cares about what matters to you. He's very honest in telling you about your disease and does not look down to you. He respects your ability to handle difficult information. He has a gentle bedside manner.
- Pain Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- New York Medical College
- Anesthesiology, Internal Medicine and Pain Medicine
Dr. Ferrante accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferrante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferrante has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Fibromyalgia and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferrante on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ferrante speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferrante. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferrante.
