Dr. Francis Figueroa, MD
Dr. Francis Figueroa, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Francis Figueroa, Md975 Pontiac Ave, Cranston, RI 02920 Directions (401) 942-2626
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
I think that Dr. Figueroa is the best ophthalmologist in New England. He is a very caring, compassionate doctor who is very thorough and knowledgeable. He makes you feel at home in his office and gives you the most comprehensive eye exam of any doctor. Simply put, he is the very best.
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073612156
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
