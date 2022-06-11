Overview of Dr. Francis Figueroa, MD

Dr. Francis Figueroa, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Figueroa works at Dr. Francis Figueroa, MD in Cranston, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Stye and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.