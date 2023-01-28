Overview of Dr. Francis Fleming, MD

Dr. Francis Fleming, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Richland, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Fleming works at Frank Fleming MD in Richland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia and Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.