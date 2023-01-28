See All Plastic Surgeons in Richland, WA
Dr. Francis Fleming, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Francis Fleming, MD

Dr. Francis Fleming, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Richland, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Fleming works at Frank Fleming MD in Richland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia and Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fleming's Office Locations

    Kadlec Clinic Plastic Surgery
    104 COLUMBIA POINT DR, Richland, WA 99352 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 942-3190

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kadlec Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Bedsores
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Bedsores
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dr. Fleming's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Fleming

    About Dr. Francis Fleming, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780766709
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hand Surgery, Phoenix Integrated Hand Surgery
    Residency
    • Plastic Surgery, McGill University, Montreal
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Undergraduate School
    • University of St. Thomas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Francis Fleming, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleming is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fleming has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fleming has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fleming works at Frank Fleming MD in Richland, WA. View the full address on Dr. Fleming’s profile.

    Dr. Fleming has seen patients for Gynecomastia and Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fleming on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleming. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleming.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleming, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleming appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

