Dr. Francis Fleming, MD
Overview of Dr. Francis Fleming, MD
Dr. Francis Fleming, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Richland, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Fleming works at
Dr. Fleming's Office Locations
Kadlec Clinic Plastic Surgery104 COLUMBIA POINT DR, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 942-3190
Hospital Affiliations
- Kadlec Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- LifeWise
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Francis Fleming, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hand Surgery, Phoenix Integrated Hand Surgery
- Plastic Surgery, McGill University, Montreal
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- University of St. Thomas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fleming has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fleming accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fleming has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fleming has seen patients for Gynecomastia and Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fleming on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleming. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleming.
