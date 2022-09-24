Dr. Florio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Francis Florio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Francis Florio, MD
Dr. Francis Florio, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their residency with Nassau University Medical Center|NYU Langone Medical Center
Dr. Florio works at
Dr. Florio's Office Locations
Uropartners Pllc7210 13th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11228 Directions (718) 439-2388
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
There is not another Urologist that I would go to for my procedures and care. I have the utmost respect and confidence in whatever he says and has to do. Like the old saying goes when you have the best, forget the rest.
About Dr. Francis Florio, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1780621383
Education & Certifications
- Nassau University Medical Center|NYU Langone Medical Center
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Florio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Florio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Florio works at
Dr. Florio has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Florio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Florio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Florio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Florio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Florio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.