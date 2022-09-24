See All Urologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Francis Florio, MD

Urology
4.5 (8)
Brooklyn, NY
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Francis Florio, MD

Dr. Francis Florio, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their residency with Nassau University Medical Center|NYU Langone Medical Center

Dr. Florio works at Anna M Gattani MD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Florio's Office Locations

    Uropartners Pllc
    7210 13th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11228 (718) 439-2388

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Bladder Infection
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.5
    Based on 8 ratings
    Sep 24, 2022
    There is not another Urologist that I would go to for my procedures and care. I have the utmost respect and confidence in whatever he says and has to do. Like the old saying goes when you have the best, forget the rest.
    Patrick Marino — Sep 24, 2022
    About Dr. Francis Florio, MD

    Urology
    English
    1780621383
    Nassau University Medical Center|NYU Langone Medical Center
    Nassau University Medical Center
    Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Florio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Florio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Florio works at Anna M Gattani MD in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Florio’s profile.

    Dr. Florio has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Florio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Florio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Florio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Florio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Florio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

