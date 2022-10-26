Dr. Francis Geissler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geissler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Geissler, MD
Dr. Francis Geissler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Washington4707 S 19th St Ste 210, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Geissler was knowledgeable and understanding after I had a stroke. He was able to do the proper testing and walk me through signs and symptoms to pay attention for.
About Dr. Francis Geissler, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
- Med U Sc/Storm Eye Inst
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Dr. Geissler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geissler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geissler has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Trichiasis and Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geissler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Geissler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geissler.
