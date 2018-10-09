Dr. Francis Hayden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Hayden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Francis Hayden, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital and White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Hayden works at
Locations
-
1
The Guidance Center Of Westchester150 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 613-0700
-
2
Francis Hayden M.d.138 S Columbus Ave Fl 1, Mount Vernon, NY 10553 Directions (914) 509-2325
-
3
Wingspan Psychiatric LLC981 Morris Park Ave Apt 2A, Bronx, NY 10462 Directions (718) 701-3285
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Locals (any local)
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hayden?
Dr.Hayden is efficient in both diagnosing and starting a treatment plan. He gave me a numerous amount of option and explained them thoroughly and made me feel optimistic about my next steps . I had a wonderful experience.
About Dr. Francis Hayden, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346334653
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Nyu Hospitals Center
- Montefiore Medical Center
- University Of Kentucky
- Brescia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hayden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hayden works at
Dr. Hayden has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hayden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hayden speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayden. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.