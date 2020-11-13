See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Napa, CA
Dr. Francis Healy, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.3 (6)
Map Pin Small Napa, CA
Call for new patient details
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Francis Healy, MD

Dr. Francis Healy, MD is a Pulmonologist in Napa, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Cough, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Healy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1100 Trancas St Ste 301, Napa, CA 94558 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 252-1447
  2. 2
    Queen of the Valley Medical Center
    1000 Trancas St, Napa, CA 94558 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 252-4411

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cough
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Cough Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Francis Healy, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477534881
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Healy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Healy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Healy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Healy has seen patients for Cough, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Healy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Healy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Healy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Healy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Healy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

