Dr. Francis Hussey, MD
Overview of Dr. Francis Hussey, MD
Dr. Francis Hussey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point and Franciscan Health Hammond.
Dr. Hussey works at
Dr. Hussey's Office Locations
-
1
Fpn - North Point Obgyn1205 S Main St Ste 205, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 662-6151
-
2
Franciscan St. Anthony Health - Crown Point1201 S Main St, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 738-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Franciscan Health Hammond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hussey?
Dr. Hussey has a lot of knowledge. That's why I chose to go there. He does always seem too busy and may come off as rude. He's strictly on a get to the point level. One thing is his paps are done quick with no regard for pain. He pinched my skin a couple of times. I usually prefer that to be done with the nurse practitioner.
About Dr. Francis Hussey, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1902809213
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hussey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hussey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hussey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hussey works at
Dr. Hussey has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hussey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.