Dr. Frank Iacobellis, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Iacobellis, MD is a Dermatologist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Northern Westchester Hospital.
Dr. Iacobellis works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Orlando - 14050 Town Loop Blvd14050 Town Loop Blvd Ste 203, Orlando, FL 32837 Directions (321) 326-5485Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - The Villages - Colony340 Heald Way Ste 238, The Villages, FL 32163 Directions (844) 986-3376
-
3
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Winter Park - 1801 Lee Rd Suite 1151801 Lee Rd Ste 115, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (321) 237-0787Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- 1199SEIU
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Affinity Health Plan
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- Fidelis Care
- Health First Health Plans
- HealthPlus
- MagnaCare
- Meritain Health
- Nippon Life Benefits
- Oscar Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
By quick, I mean on time, a rarity in a medical office. They called me in within minutes of my appt time and there was no wait in the exam room. Relaxed & friendly, I would definitely recommend Dr. Iacobelli.
About Dr. Frank Iacobellis, MD
- Dermatology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1386620631
Education & Certifications
- St Luke'S Roosevelt Hospital Center
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Dermatology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Northern Westchester Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iacobellis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Iacobellis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Iacobellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Iacobellis works at
Dr. Iacobellis has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iacobellis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Iacobellis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iacobellis.
