Dr. Francis Janton III, MD

Neurology
3.8 (12)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Francis Janton III, MD

Dr. Francis Janton III, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mechanicsburg, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Upmc Carlisle and UPMC Harrisburg.

Dr. Janton III works at Pinnacle Hlth Nuro Sgy/Nuro Sci in Mechanicsburg, PA with other offices in Harrisburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome, Sleep Apnea and Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Janton III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Office Building 2 - Neurology - Pinnaclehealth Neurosurgery and Neurosciences Institute
    2005 Technology Pkwy Ste 400, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 791-2520
  2. 2
    Lori Dunn D.o.
    4310 Londonderry Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 920-4325
  3. 3
    Penn Hand Specialists
    2015 Technology Pkwy, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 782-4785

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upmc Carlisle
  • UPMC Harrisburg

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Insomnia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Francis Janton III, MD

    • Neurology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1861456675
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Francis Janton III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janton III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Janton III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Janton III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Janton III has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome, Sleep Apnea and Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Janton III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Janton III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janton III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janton III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janton III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

