Overview of Dr. Francis Janton III, MD

Dr. Francis Janton III, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mechanicsburg, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Upmc Carlisle and UPMC Harrisburg.



Dr. Janton III works at Pinnacle Hlth Nuro Sgy/Nuro Sci in Mechanicsburg, PA with other offices in Harrisburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome, Sleep Apnea and Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.