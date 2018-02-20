Overview

Dr. Francis Jimenez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWEST SHOALS COMMUNITY COLLEGE-PHIL CAMPBELL.



Dr. Jimenez works at WINKLER LEE MD in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.