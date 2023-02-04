Dr. Francis Johns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Johns, MD
Overview of Dr. Francis Johns, MD
Dr. Francis Johns, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Dr. Johns' Office Locations
Artisan Plastic Surgery6154 State Route 30 Ste 100, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 972-4682
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
In October 2022 Dr. Johns completed a Breast Augmentation and Tummy Tuck for me. I had diastasis recti after 2 pregnancies. The Tummy Tuck with muscle repair corrected this issue. I love the results of my procedure and my core feels stronger than ever. Dr. Johns staff was friendly and helpful the entire time. I had numerous pre-op appointments and post-op and every encounter with his staff, surgery center, and Dr. Johns was informative and left me feeling confident in my decision choosing him for the procedures.
About Dr. Francis Johns, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1376574152
Education & Certifications
- University Virginia
- University Of Pittsburgh
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Johns has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Johns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Johns has seen patients for Gynecomastia, Breast Reduction and Adjacent Tissue Transfer, and more.
274 patients have reviewed Dr. Johns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.