Overview

Dr. Francis Kaszuba, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Bellin Memorial Hospital, Billings Clinic, CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck and Viera Hospital.



Dr. Kaszuba works at H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL with other offices in Bismarck, ND and Rockledge, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.