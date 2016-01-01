Dr. Francis Kaszuba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaszuba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Kaszuba, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Francis Kaszuba, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Bellin Memorial Hospital, Billings Clinic, CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck and Viera Hospital.
Dr. Kaszuba works at
Locations
-
1
Vascular and Interventional Radiology12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 745-4673
-
2
Chi St. Alexius Health900 E Broadway Ave, Bismarck, ND 58501 Directions (701) 530-5250MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
Health First6450 US HIGHWAY 1, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 434-4220
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellin Memorial Hospital
- Billings Clinic
- CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaszuba?
About Dr. Francis Kaszuba, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1710940275
Education & Certifications
- University South Fla
- Meml Med Center
- St George's University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaszuba accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaszuba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaszuba works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaszuba. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaszuba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaszuba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaszuba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.