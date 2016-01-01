Overview

Dr. Francis Kim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at Memory and Brain Wellness Center at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

