Dr. Francis La Rosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. La Rosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis La Rosa, MD
Overview of Dr. Francis La Rosa, MD
Dr. Francis La Rosa, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. La Rosa works at
Dr. La Rosa's Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Eye Institute400 Westhampton Sta, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 287-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. La Rosa?
Been Taking Care Of My Father And Has Been Excellent In Treatment.
About Dr. Francis La Rosa, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1619085214
Education & Certifications
- Jules Stein Eye Institute Ucla
- Cullen Eye Institute Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor College Of Med
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. La Rosa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. La Rosa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. La Rosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. La Rosa works at
Dr. La Rosa has seen patients for Glaucoma, Iridocyclitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. La Rosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. La Rosa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. La Rosa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. La Rosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. La Rosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.