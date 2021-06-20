See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Bradenton, FL
Dr. Francis Lagattuta, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
2.3 (76)
Map Pin Small Bradenton, FL
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Francis Lagattuta, MD

Dr. Francis Lagattuta, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.

Dr. Lagattuta works at LAGS Spine and Sportscare Medical Centers,Inc in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lagattuta's Office Locations

    LAGS Spine and Sportscare Medical Centers,Inc
    308 53rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 269-6906

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Blake Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (47)
    Jun 20, 2021
    Treating pain is one of the most difficult things a Physician can do. Unless you have a spinal condition that is contributing to your pain, the best thing you can do is lose weight and exercise/swim for your back issue. If you want pills, you will find them. But, ultimately, its on you, not the Doctor. Own your stuff. Lagz is a good Doctor and he will tell you the dangers and if your willing, he will help you. But please, don't b.s. and say you were misled.
    Trent Beck — Jun 20, 2021
    About Dr. Francis Lagattuta, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1992799704
    Education & Certifications

    • The Ohio State University Hospitals
    • The Ohio State University Hospitals
    • LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Francis Lagattuta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lagattuta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lagattuta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lagattuta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lagattuta works at LAGS Spine and Sportscare Medical Centers,Inc in Bradenton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lagattuta’s profile.

    Dr. Lagattuta has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lagattuta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Lagattuta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lagattuta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lagattuta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lagattuta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

