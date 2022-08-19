See All Cardiologists in Panama City, FL
Dr. Francis Le, MD

Cardiology
4.9 (64)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Francis Le, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They completed their fellowship with Feinberg Sch Med NWstn Univ

Dr. Le works at Gulf Coast Heart and Vascular in Panama City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gulf Coast Heart and Vascular
    2428 Jenks Ave, Panama City, FL 32405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 215-6008
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Bay

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Heart Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Vascular Access Creation Chevron Icon
Holter Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sudden Arrhythmia Death Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dr. Le is an expert in his field! He goes above and beyond for his patients. I have been a patient of his since March 2020 after being diagnosed with atrial fibrillation after COVID. Dr. Le listens and hears what you are experiencing. He has worked diligently to resolve my cardiac issues. He gave me my life back on August 3, 2022. I came to an appointment after experiencing continual strong AFIB this summer. Dr Le attempted to cardiovert me but my heart would not. After admitting me, and running tests…Dr. Le completed AV node ablation and implanted a CRT-D device. I was able to go home within 3 days feeling better than I have all summer, actually better than I have since 2020. Dr. Le is very very knowledgeable and extremely dedicated!! If you need a cardiologist I would recommend you see him! I will continue to drive from GA for treatment because I am that confident in him!
    Tammie Murphy — Aug 19, 2022
    About Dr. Francis Le, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134236508
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Feinberg Sch Med NWstn Univ
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Boston University Medical Center
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington University Depart of Mathe
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Interventional Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Francis Le, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Le has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Le works at Gulf Coast Heart and Vascular in Panama City, FL. View the full address on Dr. Le’s profile.

    Dr. Le has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Le on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

