Overview of Dr. Francis Lebuffe, MD

Dr. Francis Lebuffe, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Lebuffe works at Francis P Lebuffe MD Pllc in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.