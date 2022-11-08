Dr. Francis Lebuffe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lebuffe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Lebuffe, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Francis P Lebuffe MD Pllc3101 Essary Dr, Knoxville, TN 37918 Directions (865) 522-5779
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I have been seeing Dr. Lebuffe since 2007. He is such a caring doctor and truly listens to what is going on with you mentally. He is retiring at the end of this year, and I am going to really miss him, and I worry about getting another psychiatrist as good as Dr. Lebuffe
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Lebuffe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lebuffe accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lebuffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lebuffe has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lebuffe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lebuffe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lebuffe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lebuffe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lebuffe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.