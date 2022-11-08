See All Psychiatrists in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Francis Lebuffe, MD

Psychiatry
4.6 (14)
Map Pin Small Knoxville, TN
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Francis Lebuffe, MD

Dr. Francis Lebuffe, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.

Dr. Lebuffe works at Francis P Lebuffe MD Pllc in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lebuffe's Office Locations

  1
    Francis P Lebuffe MD Pllc
    3101 Essary Dr, Knoxville, TN 37918 (865) 522-5779

  Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 08, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Lebuffe since 2007. He is such a caring doctor and truly listens to what is going on with you mentally. He is retiring at the end of this year, and I am going to really miss him, and I worry about getting another psychiatrist as good as Dr. Lebuffe
    Sherry P. — Nov 08, 2022
    About Dr. Francis Lebuffe, MD

    Psychiatry
    52 years of experience
    English
    1346200532
    Education & Certifications

    JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
