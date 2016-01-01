Dr. Francis Luk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Luk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Francis Luk, MD
Dr. Francis Luk, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville.
Dr. Luk's Office Locations
A hospital department of AdventHealth Hendersonville50 Hospital Dr Ste 2B, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Francis Luk, MD
- Rheumatology
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dart-Hitchcock Med Ctr
- Dart Hitchcock Med Ctr
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Luk using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Luk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luk has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Luk. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luk.
