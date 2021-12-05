Dr. Francis Maguire, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maguire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Maguire, DO
Overview
Dr. Francis Maguire, DO is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Locations
Hospital Based Providers350 W Thomas Rd Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions
Osborn Ambulatory Surgical Center Ltd3330 N 2nd St Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
During my recent ICU treatment (covid) at Mercy Gilbert, Doctor McGuire remained in close touch with my family and his decision making relating to when I should go onto and taken off the ventilator was critical. All professions have superstars within their ranks and Dr. McGuire is one of them. What a terrific individual and doctor! Thank you so much. Sid LaMonica, Gold Canyon, AZ
About Dr. Francis Maguire, DO
- Critical Care Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1437317112
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maguire speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Maguire. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maguire.
