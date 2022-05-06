Dr. Francis Mah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Mah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Francis Mah, MD
Dr. Francis Mah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their fellowship with U of Pittsburgh Eye Ear Inst
Dr. Mah works at
Dr. Mah's Office Locations
Scripps Clinic10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-7996Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Scripps Clinic15004 Innovation Dr, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 605-7186
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mah is an Excellent Surgeon. Cataract surgery is to perfection! He also has excellent bedside manner!
About Dr. Francis Mah, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- U of Pittsburgh Eye Ear Inst
- U of Pittsburgh Eye Ear Inst
- Med Coll Of Oh
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mah has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mah has seen patients for Herpetic Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mah.
