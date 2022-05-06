Overview of Dr. Francis Mah, MD

Dr. Francis Mah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their fellowship with U of Pittsburgh Eye Ear Inst



Dr. Mah works at Scripps Clinic in La Jolla, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Herpetic Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.