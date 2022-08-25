Dr. Francis Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Martinez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Francis Martinez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Holyoke, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holyoke Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 11 Hospital Dr, Holyoke, MA 01040 Directions (413) 540-5048
2
Holyoke Specialty Surgeons10 Hospital Dr Ste 203A, Holyoke, MA 01040 Directions (413) 540-5048
Hospital Affiliations
- Holyoke Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Martinez performed a successful exploratory laparotomy on my mother, so I am eternally grateful for his skills as a surgeon. I was with my mom on several occasions when he stopped in to check on her, and I was so impressed with his bedside manner. He showed compassion and concern for her well-being, and answered our many questions with patience. Small hospitals often get a bad rap, but I am so grateful that Dr. Martinez was my mom’s surgeon!
About Dr. Francis Martinez, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154328490
Education & Certifications
- AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Martinez speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.