Dr. Francis Martinez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Holyoke, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holyoke Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.