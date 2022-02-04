Dr. Francis McCafferty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCafferty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis McCafferty, MD
Dr. Francis McCafferty, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with UH St. John Medical Center.
Francis L. Mccafferty M.d. Inc.31314 CENTER RIDGE RD, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 835-3892
- UH St. John Medical Center
I’ve been seeing Dr. McCafferty for a number of years for PTSD and a collection of other discomforts. His steadfast care and guidance could serve as an excellent example for other health care professionals, no matter what specialty. His office staff are equally as caring and helpful. I highly recommend seeking Dr.McCafferty’s care and expertise for your mental dis-ease! Forever grateful, Doc M!
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 64 years of experience
- English
- 1588632400
- St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
- Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
9 patients have reviewed Dr. McCafferty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCafferty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCafferty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCafferty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.