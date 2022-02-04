See All Forensic Psychiatrists in Westlake, OH
Dr. Francis McCafferty, MD

Forensic Psychiatry
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
64 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Francis McCafferty, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with UH St. John Medical Center.

Dr. McCafferty works at Francis L Mccafferty MD in Westlake, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Francis L. Mccafferty M.d. Inc.
    Francis L. Mccafferty M.d. Inc.
    31314 CENTER RIDGE RD, Westlake, OH 44145
(440) 835-3892

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  UH St. John Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Admar
    • Aetna
    • Applied Risk Management Solutions
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • CareSource
    • Concentra
    • Connecticomp
    • CopperPoint Mutual
    • CorVel
    • Delphi
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • GENERAL
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MedRisk
    • MultiPlan
    • One Call Care Management
    • Reviewco
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 04, 2022
    I've been seeing Dr. McCafferty for a number of years for PTSD and a collection of other discomforts. His steadfast care and guidance could serve as an excellent example for other health care professionals, no matter what specialty. His office staff are equally as caring and helpful. I highly recommend seeking Dr.McCafferty's care and expertise for your mental dis-ease! Forever grateful, Doc M!
    Hannah P — Feb 04, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Francis McCafferty, MD
    About Dr. Francis McCafferty, MD

    Forensic Psychiatry
    64 years of experience
    English
    1588632400
    Education & Certifications

    St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
    Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Francis McCafferty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. McCafferty has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCafferty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. McCafferty works at Francis L Mccafferty MD in Westlake, OH.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. McCafferty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCafferty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCafferty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

