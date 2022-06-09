See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Evansville, IN
Dr. Francis McDonnell, MB CHB

Pain Medicine
3.6 (31)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Francis McDonnell, MB CHB is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Evansville, IN. They graduated from TRINITY COLLEGE and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital.

Dr. McDonnell works at Deaconess Clinic in Evansville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Deaconess Comprehensive Pain Center - Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    4600 W Lloyd Expy, Evansville, IN 47712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 842-2737
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Deaconess Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jun 09, 2022
    Amazing doctor. He's helped me so much these last few years. When I began with him, I was skeptical as I had seen two other providers as well as numerous physical therapists. I barely enjoyed life due to constant pain. He told me from the beginning the regimen would take several months of procedures, but he would get me in a better place. And he did. I enjoy my life to the finest now!
    Linda G — Jun 09, 2022
    About Dr. Francis McDonnell, MB CHB

    • Pain Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    • TRINITY COLLEGE
